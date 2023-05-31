Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,359. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

