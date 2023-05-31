Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,059. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

