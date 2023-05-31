Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

