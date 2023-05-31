Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 1,237,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

