Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

