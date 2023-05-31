Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 8,480,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

