Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,235. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

