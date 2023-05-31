Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,391,773,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. 1,808,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,116. The stock has a market cap of $396.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,304,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,963,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,347,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

