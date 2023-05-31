Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. 1,761,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

