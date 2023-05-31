Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,507. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

