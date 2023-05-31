Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.66. The company had a trading volume of 130,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,280. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

