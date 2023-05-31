Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $518.39

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $518.39, but opened at $500.00. Atrion shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 220 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $602.72 and a 200 day moving average of $615.14. The stock has a market cap of $880 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

