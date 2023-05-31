Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.86.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.