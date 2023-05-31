Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 34.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares were up 34.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 111,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 29,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

