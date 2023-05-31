Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 2.9 %

Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,289. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Businesses such as developer services, financial risk management, market intelligence, and location-based intelligence services. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

