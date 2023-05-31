AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $133.01. Approximately 109,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 705,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock valued at $26,925,568. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

