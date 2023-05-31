AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $133.01. Approximately 109,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 705,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.60.
AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.
AutoNation Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.08.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock valued at $26,925,568. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
