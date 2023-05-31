Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 9,914 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.00. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.