Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 7,045,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,096,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

