Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.27% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,748,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NEP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

