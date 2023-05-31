Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $58.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.17. 430,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,548. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

