Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 156,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 71,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

HD traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.21. 3,429,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,609. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.22 and a 200 day moving average of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

