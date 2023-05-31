Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,825. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

