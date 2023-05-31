Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,782 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $41,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,274. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

