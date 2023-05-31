Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 297,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 126,245 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $50.08.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $994.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 255,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,205,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

