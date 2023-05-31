Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.