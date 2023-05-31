Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 104,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 487,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.