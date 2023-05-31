Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 334,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Balchem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.60. 31,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,752. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.