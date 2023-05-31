Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,650 shares of company stock worth $114,528. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.