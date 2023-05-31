Barings LLC Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 3,698,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,062,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

