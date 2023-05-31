Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 36,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 948,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 513,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 8,829,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.