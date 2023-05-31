Barings LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AWK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. 199,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,302. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.