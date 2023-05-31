Barings LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. 2,464,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

