BARK (BARK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK Price Performance

BARK opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BARK by 32.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BARK by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BARK

BARK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

