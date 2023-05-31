Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

