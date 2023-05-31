Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 9,374,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

