Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $192,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,330. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

