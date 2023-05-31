Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.