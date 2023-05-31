Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,880 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of IMAX worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,980. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

See Also

