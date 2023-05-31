Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

