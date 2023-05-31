Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

