Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $834,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

