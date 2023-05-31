Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 410,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after acquiring an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.36. 706,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

