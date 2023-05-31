Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,034,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,107,645. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company has a market capitalization of $953.37 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

