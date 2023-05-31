Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 555,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

