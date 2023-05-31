Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,825 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. 1,520,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

