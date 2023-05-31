Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of BDC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

