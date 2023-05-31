Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.