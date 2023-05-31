BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 10,853 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.52. 2,502,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,759. The company has a market capitalization of $340.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

