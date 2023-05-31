BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,014 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. 879,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,695. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

