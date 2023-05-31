BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

MA stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.02. 1,881,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

